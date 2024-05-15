A special Matariki dawn service will be held locally this year. From left, Paula Gaelic from Western Bay Museum, Valarie Uilou from Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawhariua, Jacqui Knight from Katch Katikati and Donna Hannah from Katikati Community Centre. Photo / Brodie Davis

A poignant celebration of the Māori New Year will take place in Katikati.

Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins says the Matariki dawn service will be a special opportunity for the community to unite and discover the significance of Matariki.

‘’We wanted to create a magical experience that unifies the community, a chance to come together to share this intimate moment around the importance of the Māori New Year.’’

The community-led dawn service is organised by Te Rereatukahia Marae, Tamawhariua, Katch Katikati, Western Bay Museum, Katikati Community Centre and Project Parore.

The ceremony includes the traditional umu kohukohu whetu which is done on the first day of Matariki celebrations, welcoming the Māori New Year with food offerings to the Matariki star cluster.

There will be a kapa haka performance and a chance to set goals for the year ahead. There is an opportunity to acknowledge loved ones and to understand the significance of tree planting and new life.

Parking is limited on site so a free shuttle service to the reserve will run from Katikati Primary School from 4.30am. Marquees are provided in case of rain.

After the ceremony, a light breakfast and hot drink is on offer.

Te Rereatukahia Marae and Tamawhariua will also be hosting an Matariki storytelling event the night before (June 27).





The Details

What: Matariki Katikati celebration

Where: Park Rd Reserve, Katikati

When: June 28, 5am



