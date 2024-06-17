Young cooks from Katikati College with a load of packaged meals ready to be delivered.

The young and the generous helped out the wise and the wonderful last week.

Katikati College’s Year 10 food technology class have been learning about food sovereignty and security, and what that looks like in the community.

This included studying groups like Kura Kai, which is helping those in need with cooking and packaging up meals.

With some Year 12 health students, too, on board, aprons were donned and cooking commenced to help Kura Kai replenish its freezers.

About 224 portions were made and some were dropped in to Katikati Community Centre.

The Wise and Wonderful group were the recipients of recent meal-making.

Technology and hospitality teacher Karyn Williams had approached Katikati Community Centre operations manager Donna Hannah regarding meals to support the community.

Donna said their Wise and Wonderful group would love them, so the meals were delivered after school.

“What an awesome community feel-good experience. It benefits both our older residents and the younger generation. We are hopeful to do this again soon,” Donna says.

Kura Kai supports secondary schools. It has volunteers who give their time, money and resources to cook nutritious family meals. It also raises funds to buy chest freezers, which they donate to high schools. Schools are responsible for identifying needs and distributing the meals.

Wise and Wonderful are a 65-plus group who meet every Tuesday afternoon to spend time together and play games like cards, bingo and quizzes. They have guest speakers and do gentle exercise.



