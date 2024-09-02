Katikati Tennis Club 50-year celebration: Calling past members for season opening day and afternoon tea on September 7 to mark 50 years. Tennis at 1pm and official opening just before 3pm.

Ōmokoroa Playcentre annual pre-loved fundraiser: An opportunity to kit out your kids aged 0-6 for a bargain. Bake sale, silent auctions, sausage sizzle. Public donations are asked for in the lead-up. September 8 from 8am-noon at the playcentre.

Ōmokoroa Artists' annual exhibition is at Settlers Hall, Ōmokoroa, on Labour weekend whern members will exhibit and sell their work. There will also be art activities for children, artists working and raffles to win. Carole Hebberd will show her wearable arts submission. Pictured is Ōmokoroa artist Ali Lawrence.

Selected Works by Marise Rarere: Exhibition at Carlton Gallery at The Arts Junction, Katikati. Until September 8.

Katikati’s 150 years plan: Speaker Francis Young at U3A monthly meeting, on September 11 from 10am-noon. Patuki Manawa beside the library. Margaret Taylor and Marlene Ware from Amnesty International.

Local and social procurement: Finger-food breakfast with WBOP District Mayor James Denyer on how council is changing its procurement processes to target local business and identifying broader outcomes for the community. September 12 from 7am-8am at The Centre, Katikati. $20.

Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer will speak in Katikati on how the council is changing its procurement processes. Photo / Alan Gibson

Western Bay Museum: Friends of the Museum series with guest speaker Carly Vevers. The Arts Junction, Katikati, on September 12 at 5.15pm.

Climate Action Festival: At Waihī Beach Library, Katikati Library and Ōmokoroa Library from September 14-20.

Quiz Night Fundraiser: Fundraising for Katikati Rugby and Sports Club. September 14 at 6.45pm. Ph 027 357 9365.

Lunch with Dame Theresa Gattung: Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. September 15 at 11.30am at Katikati Bowling Club. Tickets $50. www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Waitekohekohe Recreation Park mountain bike tracks working bee: September 15 from 9am-11am. Barbecue afterwards. Katch Katikati for info.

Katikati Folk Club: My Pennyworth on September 20 at The Arts Junction.

Katikati Spring Clean: Volunteers needed to clean Katikati on September 21 from 9am-noon at Katikati Community Centre. You’ll receive gloves, bag and map of your area.

Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.

Ōmokoroa Artists Expo: Members will exhibit and have works on sale, art activities for children, artists working and raffles to win. Settlers Hall at Ōmokoroa on Labour weekend. September 26-28 from 10am-4pm each day.

Katikati Folk Club: Turkey the Bird plays stories of love and life at The Arts Junction in Katikati on October 11, 7.30pm.

Aunt Daisy Comes to Tea: Kitchen and cooking tips with Jo Seager at The Chook Shed on November 9 from 1pm-4pm. $40 from The Arts Junction.

Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific, including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.

