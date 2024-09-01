Katikati Concert Band.

Katikati and Rotorua concert bands are combining for a weekend of concerts.

Both bands are putting on their show in Rotorua on September 7 and again on September 8 in Katikati at Katikati Rugby Club rooms.

A spokesperson says this will be an opportunity to hear a wide variety of music from each band.

“In particular we are looking forward to combining the bands for three pieces which we know our audiences will enjoy. Puszta is a collection of Slavonic folk dances composed by Jan Van der Roost, tunes from Top Gun and an arrangement of Barry Manilow’s Copacabana with its fun Latin beat.”

The bands have been practising in their own towns and had a workshop together at the weekend.