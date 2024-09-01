Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Concert bands from Rotorua and Katikati perform as one

Katikati Advertiser
Quick Read
Katikati Concert Band.

Katikati Concert Band.

Katikati and Rotorua concert bands are combining for a weekend of concerts.

Both bands are putting on their show in Rotorua on September 7 and again on September 8 in Katikati at Katikati Rugby Club rooms.

A spokesperson says this will be an opportunity to hear a wide variety of music from each band.

“In particular we are looking forward to combining the bands for three pieces which we know our audiences will enjoy. Puszta is a collection of Slavonic folk dances composed by Jan Van der Roost, tunes from Top Gun and an arrangement of Barry Manilow’s Copacabana with its fun Latin beat.”

The bands have been practising in their own towns and had a workshop together at the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

■ The band are keen to welcome new brass and woodwind players. Contact katikatiband@gmail.com or come to one of our 7pm Thursday rehearsals at the Katikati Bowling Club.


The details

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

WHAT: Katikati and Rotorua Combined Bands Concert

WHERE: Katikati Rugby Club rooms

WHEN: September 8 at 2pm

Door sales: $10 adults, $5 children, $20 family

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser