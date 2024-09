The community busily organising books for their big book sale this weekend.

A Monster Book Sale will be held in Katikati this weekend.

The annual fundraiser has been run by the Catholic community since 2009.

On offer will be all categories of books, jigsaw puzzles, indoor games, CDs and DVDs.

A spokesperson says the book sale has come to be a greatly anticipated event on the Katikati calendar.

“This is now the only fundraising activity run by the Catholic community, and is used to maintain the church building and surrounds.”