Marise Rarere has a range of art that will be on show in the gallery.

Marise Rarere’s art spans a range of medium “with each influencing and informing another”, she says.

The Raglan artist often has several strands of work going at once, some taking a long time to create. Often those works are made early in the morning in quiet repetition. Others are made quickly, capturing the energy of the moment.

Marise’s formal studies began in 1994 with fashion drawing night classes at Wintec in Hamilton. She then completed a Bachelor of Media Arts before several years learning Toi Harakeke - traditional and contemporary Maori weaving with tutor Rama Kete. She also has a Masters of Fine Art in painting and sculpture and she did a digital artist residency at Waikato University and has studied cast glass.

Marise also does pottery as a part of her morning routine. Her loosely structured forms can be seen in the gallery.