A Meeting of Earth and Water by new RAW artist, Dyana Wells. Photo / Supplied

Despite three postponements in two years, the Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW) is now going full steam ahead in preparations for a knock-out 2022 event, with an official preview exhibition opening later this month.

Now firmly in the diary for Labour Weekend from October 22 to 24, RAW promises to be better than ever, after its two-year hiatus due to Covid.

The self-guided open studio art trail has grown from strength to strength since its inception 13 years ago. It continues to attract top Raglan artists who want to connect with visitors, share new exploratory styles, and sell artwork which has been specially developed for the three-day weekend.

"The high standard of art attracts a loyal following of top art buyers from around the country, in addition to the hoards of visitors seeking out a special piece or just wanting to be inspired," says RAW co-ordinator, Nicky Brzeska.

Jane Galloway and Marise Rarere in their Artists at Work Studio and Gallery in Raglan. Photo / Supplied

"Our event will be well worth the wait, as artists have had an extended period to produce and cherry-pick high-quality work to exhibit. Lots of our artists have also been experimenting with new styles, providing a broader range of work to choose from," she says.

The 40 artists for 2022 include 11 new artists. Visitors will be spoilt for choice, with a broad range of media from sculpture, painting, photography, metal work and encaustic works, to printmaking, illustration, pottery, weaving, textile art, and designer jewellery.

For those wanting to do a bit of art-buying ahead of Labour Weekend, the official RAW Preview Exhibition opens to the public this month on September 30.

"This is a fantastic way to see what's on offer over Labour Weekend, plan your art trail route, or even secure an exclusive RAW piece ahead of the show," Nicky says.

Richard Page working with basalt to create a geometric and organic sculpture. Photo / Supplied

"You will also be able to pick up one of our Raglan Arts Guides, which includes a trail map, as well as find out about any studio changes due to the two postponements," she says.

The preview exhibition will be open every day from September 30 (including weekends) from 10am until 2pm until October 24, at the Old School, 5 Stewart Street, Raglan.

RAW will be held over Labour Weekend, October 22 to 24. Studios will be open 10am to 5pm.

All details can be found at the new website, www.raglanartsweekendnz. It's important to visit this site to see any changes to artist studio locations, too.

RAW thanks its financial supporters and sponsors: the three grant providers (Chartwell Trust, Waikato District Council Discretionary Events Fund, Waikato District Creative Communities NZ), as well as Tony Sly, and other local business advertisers in the Raglan Arts Guide.