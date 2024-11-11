Echoes of Exchange explores a time before digital communication.

Western Bay Museum has announced the opening of two new exhibitions - one which reflects on the vital role of communication in the community and the other celebrates local environmental champions.

Ngā Toa Taiao – Environmental Heroes, Maunga ki te Moana – Mountains to the Sea and Echoes of Exchange exhibitions are now on and offer insights into communications of the past and ongoing environmental efforts.

Echoes of Exchange includes interactive elements exploring a time before digital communication. The exhibition is well suited for educational visits, allowing students to step back into an era when communities like Katikati relied on the post office and telephone exchange to stay connected.

“Children today may struggle to imagine life without smartphones, but this exhibition will bring that history to life,” a spokesperson says. “This exhibition reflects on the significance of the New Zealand Post Office as the lifeline for communities, conveying news of births, engagements, emergencies and more through the trusted hands of postal workers. The post office served not only as a hub for mail collection and essential services but also social communications and shared stories.”

Ngā Toa Taiao – Environmental Heroes, Maunga ki te Moana – Mountains to the Sea showcases the inspiring work of local hapū, iwi, volunteers and staff focused on restoring and protecting the natural environment.