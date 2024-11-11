Advertisement
Western Bay Museum unveils two new exhibitions: Celebrating local environmental heroes and a history of communication

Echoes of Exchange explores a time before digital communication.

Western Bay Museum has announced the opening of two new exhibitions - one which reflects on the vital role of communication in the community and the other celebrates local environmental champions.

Ngā Toa Taiao – Environmental Heroes, Maunga ki te Moana – Mountains to the Sea and Echoes of Exchange exhibitions are now on and offer insights into communications of the past and ongoing environmental efforts.

Echoes of Exchange includes interactive elements exploring a time before digital communication. The exhibition is well suited for educational visits, allowing students to step back into an era when communities like Katikati relied on the post office and telephone exchange to stay connected.

“Children today may struggle to imagine life without smartphones, but this exhibition will bring that history to life,” a spokesperson says. “This exhibition reflects on the significance of the New Zealand Post Office as the lifeline for communities, conveying news of births, engagements, emergencies and more through the trusted hands of postal workers. The post office served not only as a hub for mail collection and essential services but also social communications and shared stories.”

Ngā Toa Taiao – Environmental Heroes, Maunga ki te Moana – Mountains to the Sea showcases the inspiring work of local hapū, iwi, volunteers and staff focused on restoring and protecting the natural environment.

Visitors will learn about projects aimed at improving water quality, enhancing biodiversity and protecting native species, including:

• Te Marie Pest Control Forest: Focused on eliminating invasive pest species

Project Parore: Working to improve water quality and restore native fish habitats in Tauranga Moana

• Maketū Ongatoro Wetlands Estuary: Committed to biodiversity monitoring and habitat restoration

• Ōtanewainuku Kiwi Trust: Protecting kiwi and other indigenous birds

Aongatete Forest Project: Aiming for the return of the rifleman to its native habitat

• Kaimai Kauri: Dedicated to kauri protection and managing kauri dieback disease

• Otawhiwhi Marae: Involved in ocean biodiversity projects, including research on the great white shark

• Te Wao Nui o Tapuika: Creating a kōkako corridor for this endangered species

• Te Whakakaha Trust: Advocating for the Hochstetter’s frog in lowland coastal forests

• Dr Peter Maddison: Honouring human champions in environmental conservation

