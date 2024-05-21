The long standing fair sells only Kiwi-made goods.

Waihī Beach Art and Craft Fair organisers say ‘happy birthday’ and ‘adios’ all on their 20th anniversary.

The annual craft and arts fair is winding up after two decades.

Colleen Low and friend/neighbour Trish Coates first started the fair for artists to sell their wares. Nothing like that existed in the area at the time, she says.

“We booked the Waihī Beach Community Centre ... now 2024 is our 20th birthday and after so many very successful fairs, this year will sadly be our last fair.

“We are giving it up as we are both in our 80s now and feel you know when the time is right to call it a day, so we felt our 20th birthday was it.’’

Trish Coates’ artwork of herself and Colleen Low.

Trish Coates did an artwork of herself and Colleen which they had made into ‘thank you’ cards for their stallholders. One stallholder has been with them for the entire time.

Years ago the fairs were mainly art with a small number of crafts. These days they mostly sell Kiwi-made crafts.

“The criteria for the fairs was always must be New Zealand made. We have been amazed at the variety of skills and beautiful products that have packed out our fairs.’’





The Details

What: Waihi Beach Art and Craft Fair

Where: Waihī Beach Community Centre

When: June 2 from 10am-3.30pm

Cost: $4



