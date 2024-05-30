Matahui School trailer project.

A Matahui School student has initiated the school receiving a new trailer.

Year 8 student Cameron George, as part of his Gold leadership project, helped organise for the combined Rotary clubs of Katikati, Ōmokoroa, Ōtūmoetai and Tauranga to jointly raise $3500 for the trailer to aid the school’s outdoor education activities.

This was supplemented with a canopy and locking mechanism donated by Tuff Trailers of Pāpāmoa.

Principal Mary Woods, Cameron and his parents, and representatives of the four Rotary clubs were at a recent Rotary dinner where the trailer was handed over.

Mary advised that pupils respond well to activities outside the classroom and they’ll no longer have to borrow trailers or horse floats from parents.



