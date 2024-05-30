Some of the goods made by Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre members.

CLUB PROFILE

The former Pahoia Creative Fibre has changed its name to Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre.

The group’s members come from Waihī to north of Tauranga and meet in both Ōmokoroa and Katikati, “so the Pahoia name didn’t really match with what we’ve become,” group president Frances Kelly says.

“We decided Kaimai Coast was a great description as the Kaimāī ranges form our western boundary and the coast our eastern boundary. And of course our members gain inspiration for their work from both the ranges and the ocean.” The group began in 1993 and met at members houses before moving to Apata Hall.

The debut name was the title for the recent group exhibition at The Arts Junction, Katikati. The exhibition showed the range of fibre crafts the group works on, with weaving, felting, spinning, knitting and crochet on display. Many of the items were made from wool which had been dyed and spun by members.

“We hope that now people can see the area included in our membership in our new name, more will come to join us in creating with fibres and enjoying great company,” Frances says.

“The group has spinning wheels, weaving looms and other materials which new members can try out, as well as a well stocked library at the Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall. It runs a regular education programme as part of its meetings, and encourages members to share new techniques and to be lifelong learners.”

The next milestone for the Kaimai Coast group will be completing items for the Bay of Plenty Area Creative Fibre Exhibition to be held in Tauranga in August. Members will also attend the Area Retreat in June.

■ Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre meets in Ōmokoroa at 9.30am on the first, third and fifth Tuesday each month, at St Paul’s Church hall in Katikati on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7pm. Email franceskellynz@gmail.com



