At the Katikati Cricket Club’s end-of-season awards night, three long-serving members were rewarded for their contribution to local cricket.

Tony Searancke, Steve Gilroy and Megan Harte received life memberships for 2023-24 in addition to the season’s players awards.

Tony played cricket for Katikati from the late 1970s to the early 90s, at both premier and reserve grade level.

Club president and former teammate Ben Warren said it was an honour to present Tony with his life membership cap.

“He was a very handy medium pacer and played matches against the likes of Kiwi players Lance and Chris Cairns, Richard Collinge, Matthew and Robbie Hart.

“Tony helped install the grass wicket at Katikati College and for many years was the groundskeeper. Tony was also one of the longest-serving club presidents, a man of many hats, but first and foremost someone who put so much effort into every aspect of local cricket.’’

Local college caretaker/groundsman Steve played an influential role in many young cricketers’ lives, Ben said.

“Most college cricket players would have received coaching or some advice from Steve over the past 20 odd years which helped develop a passion for cricket.

“He has spent so much time taking players to games, club and at representative level. Without Steve, local junior cricket would not have survived as long as it has.

Steve played cricket for several seasons, racking up 100 games for the club.

The third life membership went to Megan — or “the Katikati cricket lady”. She is the first female life member.

“Megan unselfishly gave so much of her time to Katikati junior cricket. This wonderful lady by her own admittance said she knew nothing about cricket when her boys convinced her to restart junior cricket in the early 2000s. By the end of her tenure, she had at the peak 12 junior teams playing cricket, something that has not been achieved since. She was also president, an excellent administrator, grants manager, scorer and transport champion.”

Her dedication to youth cricket spread right through to the roles with Western Bay Cricket and BOP Cricket.

The Katikati Clubman of the Year award went to John Kazcon for service to junior cricket, senior B-grade cricket and club administration. John has also sponsored teams and coached for the past four years.

Go to Katikati Cricket Club’s Facebook page for more awards.







