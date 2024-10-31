Road users can expect to see one of the biggest state highway road works seasons across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions this summer as NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has several projects under way on State Highway 2 between Waihī and Tauranga.
Increased funding to maintain and operate state highways will see more kilometres of road resealed and rebuilt this year.
Resealing work is usually completed in a relatively short time and often done at night but there could be delays the following morning due to a temporary speed limit of 30km/h while the chipseal beds in.
Road rebuilding is more intensive and takes longer as the existing road surface and underlying road structure (pavement) is removed down to the foundation and replaced. In some cases this means sections of road will be under construction for multiple months.
On SH2 between Waihī and Tauranga, road users will see a rebuild under way south of Old Tauranga Rd in Athenree. The road crew have been installing drainage and reshaping part of the road.