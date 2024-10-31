Further south, sections of highway between Katikati and Ōmokoroa will be resealed from after Labour weekend and further sections resealed from mid-January between Ōmokoroa and Bethlehem.

All this work needs to be done during the warmer, drier months over summer and it is important to keep to the temporary reduced speed limits through these areas to keep road users and workers safe and protect vehicles from damage.

This work forms part of the Government’s $2.07 billion investment into road and drainage renewal and maintenance across 2024-27 via the State Highway Pothole Prevention fund.

To plan ahead and see to date in real time information where disruptive works are, use the NZTA Journey Planner.

Passersby may notice a new wall taking shape on Apata Station Rd roundabout. This structure of interconnected blocks is called MagnumStone, and it stretches 135 metres long, using over 400 individual blocks.

Each block fits neatly alongside the other, with either a short or long extender, making the construction process smooth and efficient.

The impressive new wall at Apata Station roundabout.

The final roundabout in the Waihī to Ōmokoroa safety improvements project, at Esdaile/Pahoia roads, is due to start in 2026.

Safety improvements north of Katikati have also been completed.

Teams working the SH2 / Ōmokoroa Rd intersection upgrade have cleared all the trees and vegetation in the area that will be the new Ōmokoroa Rd approach to the roundabout as well as shifted around 14,000 cubic metres of dirt, installed and relocated numerous services and placed the first two layers over aggregate plus some kerb and channel.

Work is also well under way on the Youngson Rd approach and a new accessway for residents on the corner of SH2 and Youngson Rd.

The next big step is relocating of overhead power and Telco services, which is a mammoth challenge.

A new permanent speed limit between the Wairoa River bridge and Bethlehem has been set at 50km/h and took effect from October 29.

Source: www.nzta.govt.nz



