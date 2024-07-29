Prole Rd four-laning works are progressing.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is putting people in the driver’s seat at a community information session about the work happening in Ōmokoroa.

There will be a drop-in session at the Ōmokoroa Sports Pavilion on August 13, from 4.30pm-6.30pm, to provide information and updates about roadworks and other developments in Ōmokoroa over the coming months.

The council team will be available to answer any questions.

“These are exciting and significant projects, so we want to make sure the community is kept informed and people have the chance to speak directly with those involved in these projects,” says general manager infrastructure group Cedric Crow.

“The summer construction season will be busy, which means you’ll see plenty of action. During this time, there will be disruption for drivers, and this is a chance for people to ask questions face to face, to understand the works ahead and big picture for Omokoroa.”