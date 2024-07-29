Advertisement
Ōmokoroa roadworks: Info session on SH2 intersection, Prole Rd, new housing standards and more

Katikati Advertiser
Prole Rd four-laning works are progressing.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is putting people in the driver’s seat at a community information session about the work happening in Ōmokoroa.

There will be a drop-in session at the Ōmokoroa Sports Pavilion on August 13, from 4.30pm-6.30pm, to provide information and updates about roadworks and other developments in Ōmokoroa over the coming months.

The council team will be available to answer any questions.

“These are exciting and significant projects, so we want to make sure the community is kept informed and people have the chance to speak directly with those involved in these projects,” says general manager infrastructure group Cedric Crow.

“The summer construction season will be busy, which means you’ll see plenty of action. During this time, there will be disruption for drivers, and this is a chance for people to ask questions face to face, to understand the works ahead and big picture for Omokoroa.”

Information boards at the community event will include:

● The $23 million Prole Rd project

● SH2-Ōmokoroa Rd intersection upgrade

● Heartwood Ave pedestrian bridge

● Wāhi o Waipapa wetland at the end of Prole Rd

● The four-laning of Prole Rd to the railway line, and roundabout.

There will be an opportunity to view an animation flyover of the SH2-Ōmokoroa Rd intersection upgrade, giving a bird’s-eye experience of what the road layout will look like when the project is completed.

People will also be able to find out more about what the new medium-density housing standards could mean for Ōmokoroa.

“By 2050, Ōmokoroa will be home to an estimated 13,000 people. We need to make sure it has the right infrastructure and facilities to support our current and future community, and that it’s done in the right way,” Cedric says.

“We have been working on a series of projects — roading, recreation, cycleways, stormwater, building and planning — for several years now, and this is a chance for the community to come along and see what we’ve achieved so far and find out what’s coming up next.’’


The Details

What: Ōmokoroa community information session

Where: Ōmokoroa Sports Pavilion social space (smaller room)

When: August 13, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm

