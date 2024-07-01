The State Highway 2 turnoff to Ōmokoroa is having a facelift. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bulldozers and diggers will become a regular sight at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Ōmokoroa Rd, as work kicks up a gear.

From Saturday, the carpark and Park and Ride will be closed and relocated just north of Prole Rd, making way for the construction crew to start ground preparations for the roundabout.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council infrastructure group general manager Cedric Crow said in a statement today it had been a while since the community had seen activity around the intersection, with the trees and vegetation being removed late last year, so this next part of the project was exciting.

“We have been focusing on other parts of the project such as finalising fibre and power arrangements, ongoing property discussions, and planning for an upcoming community open day later this year,” Crow said.

“Constructing a roundabout so close to a busy intersection and State Highway is a complex task that involves co-ordinating lots of different things, almost like putting together a very large jigsaw puzzle. Every piece of the puzzle has a certain place, and time.”