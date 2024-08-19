Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

NZ Spirits Awards: Wilderkin Spirits Co take home the medals

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Jonathan Clare perfecting his product at Wilderkin Spirits Co.

Jonathan Clare perfecting his product at Wilderkin Spirits Co.

Wilderkin Spirits Co vodka is officially among the top quality vodkas in the country having been awarded medals for three vodka products entered at the NZ Spirits Awards.

The Waihī Beach distillery also received a double-gold medal for their chilli-infused vodka, meaning every judge awarded the product a gold rating.

“We are beyond excited and pretty proud to be medalled in just our first year of operation,” says Jonathan Clare (JC), one half of the Wilderkin production team.

“Nige [Nigel Sanderson] and I spent many, many hours perfecting our distilling processes, and the results have been officially recognised.”

JC says their double-gold awarded chilli-infused vodka has “warm roasted notes of chilli with a distinctive kick of spice and can be used in a variety of ways - tomato juice for a Bloody Mary, any fresh citrus or soda water and fresh lime”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Their honey-infused vodka is made with Katikati BeeNZ honey and scored a bronze medal. JC says a crowd favourite with this vodka is to mix it with a touch of blackcurrant and top with ginger beer, a lemon slice and mint for a summer drink.

Their premium vodka achieved a silver medal and is “a perfect base for any range of cocktails”.

JC says their point of difference in their production is that they handmake their vodka from scratch.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The majority of distillers in New Zealand start with an alcohol base, he says, but they use potatoes, yeast, spring water and organic sugar in their recipe.

■ For more information see www.wilderkinspirits.com

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser