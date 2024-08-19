Jonathan Clare perfecting his product at Wilderkin Spirits Co.

Wilderkin Spirits Co vodka is officially among the top quality vodkas in the country having been awarded medals for three vodka products entered at the NZ Spirits Awards.

The Waihī Beach distillery also received a double-gold medal for their chilli-infused vodka, meaning every judge awarded the product a gold rating.

“We are beyond excited and pretty proud to be medalled in just our first year of operation,” says Jonathan Clare (JC), one half of the Wilderkin production team.

“Nige [Nigel Sanderson] and I spent many, many hours perfecting our distilling processes, and the results have been officially recognised.”

JC says their double-gold awarded chilli-infused vodka has “warm roasted notes of chilli with a distinctive kick of spice and can be used in a variety of ways - tomato juice for a Bloody Mary, any fresh citrus or soda water and fresh lime”.