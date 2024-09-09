Move With You Waihi Beach event returns next month.

Run, roll, ride or wander... Move With You Waihī Beach is inclusive to all and is about moving for mental health.

Last year’s debut event saw more than 125 people signing up so the Live Well Waihī Beach team have brought it back this year... and they say it’s bigger and better.

This year there are three challenges to choose from to achieve over a month - complete a marathon distance (42km), complete an ironman distance (226km) or climb the Waihī Beach Trig 25 times.

The challenge can be done in a team or individually and in your own time.

This year Move With You is offering extra events such as a beach yoga event on the first Saturday morning the event is on and they have teamed up with Echo Walking Festival to offer two hikes.