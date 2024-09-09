Advertisement
Move With You Waihī Beach: Inclusive, mental health community event aligned with Gumboot Friday

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Move With You Waihi Beach event returns next month.

Run, roll, ride or wander... Move With You Waihī Beach is inclusive to all and is about moving for mental health.

Last year’s debut event saw more than 125 people signing up so the Live Well Waihī Beach team have brought it back this year... and they say it’s bigger and better.

This year there are three challenges to choose from to achieve over a month - complete a marathon distance (42km), complete an ironman distance (226km) or climb the Waihī Beach Trig 25 times.

The challenge can be done in a team or individually and in your own time.

This year Move With You is offering extra events such as a beach yoga event on the first Saturday morning the event is on and they have teamed up with Echo Walking Festival to offer two hikes.

The event, aligned with Gumboot Friday, was created and inspired by feedback from the community, says community coordinator Cindy Clare.

“Residents had expressed that the community would benefit from an event that encouraged people to check in out their friends’ and whānau’s mental health, and to get them out moving and exercising if they weren’t feeling so good. And so, Move With You Waihī Beach was created.”

The motivation behind the event name was to ensure the event was inclusive to all, Cindy says.

“Some people don’t run or walk, they prefer to bike or paddle and people who are in a wheelchair wheel or ride, and so everyone can participate.”

Move With You is celebrated with a finale event at Waihī Beach Surf Club on November 3 where there will be music, food, games for the kids and some wise words from event ambassador Miriama Smith.

■ Move with You Waihī Beach event starts October 4 with finale event on November 3. Sign up via www.facebook.com/livewellwaihibeach or hello@livewellwaihibeach.co.nz The first 120 participants to sign up will receive a free T-shirt, and there is a chance to win spot prizes.

