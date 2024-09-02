Advertisement
Echo Walking Festival: Expanding the 2025 festival to Te Puke and beyond

The Echo Walking Festival committee is in planning mode for next year’s event.

Get those hiking boots and walking shoes ready because the Echo Walking Festival will cover even more of the Western Bay.

Traditionally, the annual festival, entering its 22nd year, has operated over two weeks, but has been extended to three weeks and walking events will increase from about 30 to 40-45 walks.

Committee chairwoman Vicki Lambert says festival planning is under way. Walks will extend beyond the usual festival walks to in and around Katikati to Te Puke and surrounding areas.

“Previously, the festival has showcased walks ranging from grade one to grade five across Thames, Coromandel, Hauraki, Matamata-Piako and the Western Bay of Plenty, and also the popular Tuhua Walk,” Vicki says.

“The Echo committee has a bold goal to elevate the walking festival to one of the largest, both geographically and in participant size.

The walking event is expanding to ensure the longevity of the festival.
“As the festival enters its 22nd year, it is perfect timing to ensure they set the festival up for the next 22 years and beyond.

“As we work with local tourist operators on a range of our walks, we are also contributing to local economic growth in these areas and are really excited with the opportunities the expanded area in the Western Bay will provide to our existing and new festival participants.”

The extension is with help from Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment regional events promotion fund via Tourism Bay of Plenty and Tauranga Western Bay community event fund.

Secretary Kylie Watkins says the committee is thrilled to elevate the festival to new heights, “creating exciting opportunities for our participants, to discover even more hidden gems within the Western Bay. We’re grateful for the additional support, which has enabled us to expand the festival”.

The walks and registrations will be announced in December.

