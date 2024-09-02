The Echo Walking Festival committee is in planning mode for next year’s event.

The Echo Walking Festival committee is in planning mode for next year’s event.

Get those hiking boots and walking shoes ready because the Echo Walking Festival will cover even more of the Western Bay.

Traditionally, the annual festival, entering its 22nd year, has operated over two weeks, but has been extended to three weeks and walking events will increase from about 30 to 40-45 walks.

Committee chairwoman Vicki Lambert says festival planning is under way. Walks will extend beyond the usual festival walks to in and around Katikati to Te Puke and surrounding areas.

“Previously, the festival has showcased walks ranging from grade one to grade five across Thames, Coromandel, Hauraki, Matamata-Piako and the Western Bay of Plenty, and also the popular Tuhua Walk,” Vicki says.

“The Echo committee has a bold goal to elevate the walking festival to one of the largest, both geographically and in participant size.