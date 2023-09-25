The beach mats will be out from mid October, a week into the month-long Move With You challenge.

The beach mats will be out from mid October, a week into the month-long Move With You challenge.

Live Well Waihī Beach have come up with a marathon event with no rules to get the community moving.

The idea behind Move With You is to check in on friends and family and get moving with them. It’s also promoted as an inclusive event aimed at everyone — from grandparents to kids to people in wheelchairs — the informal challenge means people can choose how they move.

Positive feedback from another fitness-focused community event spurred the group to create the event.

Participants are challenged to achieve a marathon over a month either on their own or as a team.

People can cycle, walk, run, paddle or move however they want over the month.

People don’t have to complete the entire 42km.

Live Well Waihī Beach’s Cindy Clare says there are no rules — although there’s a chance to track your movements if you like — it’s a relaxed event to get people outdoors and moving and spending time with loved ones.

It’s also an opportunity to raise funds for Gumboot Friday if people wish.

Route suggestions include (wheelchair accessible suggested route) from the North End along the footpath to the village and down towards Seaforth. The accessible beach mats will be out from mid-October and people can borrow a beach wheelchair.

People don’t have to complete the entire 42k. Homunga to Waihī Beach trail, walk the entire beach, Anzac Bay, Shelley Bay and Cave Bay or the Waihī mine walk. Biking suggestions include Trig to Anzac Bay or the Hauraki Rail Trail. Or paddle to off the main beach or around Anzac Bay.

The first 100 people to sign up receive a free event T-shirt. The final celebration being held at Waihī Beach Surf Club on November 5.

INFO See Facebook page Move With You Waihī Beach for more information and to register.





The details

What: Move With You Waihī Beach month challenge

Where: All over

When: October 5-November 5