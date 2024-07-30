Among their accolades were five award winners, five regional service winners and two distinguished regional service winners.
The awards were held at Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club on July 20. Eastern region covers surf lifesaving clubs from Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Pukehina, Pāpāmoa, Mount Maunganui, Ōmanu, Waihī Beach and the Coromandel.
Club chairwoman Donna Pfefferle won the volunteer of the year award.
“Receiving the award is a testament to the amazing volunteers I have the privilege of working alongside. I am filled with gratitude for this recognition and very excited that we will be on patrol again in only a few months’ time.”
For the first time, Waihī Beach took home the athlete of the year (Under-14 male), which was won by Simiosi Tukia.
Director of membership and communications Natalie Lloyd says he worked very hard and has had some brilliant results at regional and national competitions.
“The club did exceptionally well and we are delighted with these awards. It’s the first time we’ve won athlete of the year so we were thrilled with that recognition for Simi. And to win the volunteer of the year award is also a wonderful accolade and very humbling to receive, as there are so many people who put in huge amounts of time, effort and commitment, so Donna feels very privileged to have been recognised.”