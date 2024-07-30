Members of the Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club. Photo / Hamish Collie

The Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club won a sea of awards at the Surf Lifesaving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Eastern Region Awards of Excellence.

Among their accolades were five award winners, five regional service winners and two distinguished regional service winners.

The awards were held at Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club on July 20. Eastern region covers surf lifesaving clubs from Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Pukehina, Pāpāmoa, Mount Maunganui, Ōmanu, Waihī Beach and the Coromandel.

Club chairwoman Donna Pfefferle won the volunteer of the year award.

“Receiving the award is a testament to the amazing volunteers I have the privilege of working alongside. I am filled with gratitude for this recognition and very excited that we will be on patrol again in only a few months’ time.”