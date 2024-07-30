Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club awash with eastern region awards

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
Members of the Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club. Photo / Hamish Collie

Members of the Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club. Photo / Hamish Collie

The Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club won a sea of awards at the Surf Lifesaving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Eastern Region Awards of Excellence.

Among their accolades were five award winners, five regional service winners and two distinguished regional service winners.

The awards were held at Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club on July 20. Eastern region covers surf lifesaving clubs from Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Pukehina, Pāpāmoa, Mount Maunganui, Ōmanu, Waihī Beach and the Coromandel.

Club chairwoman Donna Pfefferle won the volunteer of the year award.

“Receiving the award is a testament to the amazing volunteers I have the privilege of working alongside. I am filled with gratitude for this recognition and very excited that we will be on patrol again in only a few months’ time.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For the first time, Waihī Beach took home the athlete of the year (Under-14 male), which was won by Simiosi Tukia.

Director of membership and communications Natalie Lloyd says he worked very hard and has had some brilliant results at regional and national competitions.

Simiosi Tukia was named Under-14 male athlete of the year. Photo / Hamish Collie
Simiosi Tukia was named Under-14 male athlete of the year. Photo / Hamish Collie

“The club did exceptionally well and we are delighted with these awards. It’s the first time we’ve won athlete of the year so we were thrilled with that recognition for Simi. And to win the volunteer of the year award is also a wonderful accolade and very humbling to receive, as there are so many people who put in huge amounts of time, effort and commitment, so Donna feels very privileged to have been recognised.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The awards celebrate dedication, effort and achievements of surf lifesaving members.

AWARD WINNERS

SPORT

Simiosi Tukia, Thames – athlete of the year, U14 male

Keaton White, Katikati – emerging coach of the year

Peter Hodgson, Whakamārama – coaches commitment award

Lifeguarding

Andrew Cochrane, Waihī Beach – search and rescue contribution of the year

Other

Donna Pfefferle, Hamilton – Eastern Region volunteer of the year


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

DISTINGUISHED REGIONAL SERVICE AWARDS

– Nick Wagstaff

– Lucy Scown


REGIONAL SERVICE AWARD

– Nicole Clare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

– Ella Higgins

– Donna Pfefferle

– Maddie Scown

– Nick Wagstaff


Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services finalists:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sport, athlete of the year: Georgia Walter U14 female, Max Morley U15 male, Tessa Scott U15 female.

Junior surf: Sue Groenewald junior surf contribution of the year.

Lifeguarding: Andrew Cochrane contribution of the year, Jessica Meade instructor and paid lifeguard of the year, Sharlene Manukau patrol support of the year.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser