Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services director of membership and communications Natalie Lloyd says they're always looking to add more lifeguards to the team.

Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services is ready to recruit more lifeguards before the upcoming patrol season.

The season starts on Labour weekend, the traditional start to the season for most areas of the North Island. Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services will have its first patrol on October 21.

Director of membership and communications Natalie Lloyd expected the first patrol day to be busy, with experienced lifeguards returning to the beach to refresh their qualifications, check their fitness levels and ensure they are rescue-ready.

“On the day, they will have to do the run-swim-run test, rescue a practice dummy using the rescue tube and then a resuscitation and practical test. They will also be updated on any rule changes for the upcoming season. If people can’t make it on the day, we will host more catch-up sessions to ensure everyone is well-equipped for the season.”

Natalie said now was the perfect time to register interest in becoming a surf lifeguard.

“We’re about to train a new group of people excited to become surf lifeguards.”

People interested in becoming a lifeguard must be at least 14 years old and be able to swim 400 metres freestyle in under nine minutes.

“Our new lifeguards are mentored and heavily supported by our experienced and qualified lifeguards. Lifeguards have qualifications in radio, communication, resuscitation, first aid and knowledge of patrols and rescues. It’s very intense but rewarding. We are very whānau- orientated. There is a good sense of camaraderie among the lifeguards.”

Natalie said being a lifeguard wasn’t just about being in the water, with positions available for people who were not confident swimmers.

“These people assist with everything on the beach, from first-aid to radio and communications. We also do a lot of rescues on the walking tracks around Bowentown. While water rescue is a big part of what we do, it’s not the only thing. There are positions available for people to help with on-the-beach activities like first-aid, communications and radio.”

Junior Surf Opening Day is Sunday, October 22nd 10am.

While the age limit for becoming a lifeguard is 14, Natalie said Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services offered junior courses to help tamariki prepare for becoming a lifeguard.

“Our Junior Surf Programme, Nippers, is for children aged 7-13 and is an introduction to surf life-guarding and is heaps of fun. Participants are on the beach playing games and learning about surf lifeguards. Our Rookie Life Guard course is a mentorship training programme for 13-year-olds. Participants shadow experienced and qualified lifeguards on their patrols. This helps them prepare to be a lifeguard. Rookies have to be able to swim 200 meters under 4.30 minutes and be a current member of a Surf Life Saving Club.”

She said Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services wasn’t just for lifeguards.

“We always look forward to meeting new members. They can join as a volunteer, a supporter or just for the social aspect.”

Natalie said they were hosting a Q+A session on October 7 before the first patrol.

“This will be the chance to find out about any of the courses we offer and to ask any questions. We look forward to seeing people there.”

The Details

What: Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services Q+A

When: Saturday, October 7, 3-5pm

Where: The Deck, 2 Beach Road, Waihi Beach

More information: email info@waihibeachlifeguards.co.nz

What: Volunteer Surf Lifeguard Patrols

When: Sat, Oct 21: 11am - 5pm, Sun Oct 22: 10am - 4pm, Mon, Oct 23: 10am - 3pm. Junior Surf Opening Day: Sun Oct 22, 10am.















