“They offer free pancakes and a place to hang out with friends before school. With over 200 kids attending every week, it’s a popular place for our youth.”

Taame was recently the MC for the Winter Wellness and Immunisations Carnival at Katikati Memorial Hall, organised by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawhariua, inviting youth to share their feedback on making Katikati a better place to live for youth.

“I am excited to step into this role and be the voice of our youth,” says Taame.He is from Katikati and attended both Katikati Primary School and Katikati College before graduating from Te Wharekura o Mauao.

Last year’s Your Place survey by Western Bay of Plenty District Council identified some of the community felt one of the main issues facing Katikati was a lack of activities and facilities for local youth.

In response, the steering group focused on youth during the remaining months of the collaborative agreement they have taken over with the Department of Internal Affairs.

Taame says he is determined to ensure youth ideas and thoughts are heard. He plans to form a youth advocate group to help drive changes in areas that are under-served in the community.





