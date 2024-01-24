Katikati Community Led Development steering group and supporters are Valarie Uilou, Donna Hannah, John Bothwell, Patrick Rounds, Barbara McKenzie and Sarah Wilson.

Katikati Community Led Development steering group and supporters are Valarie Uilou, Donna Hannah, John Bothwell, Patrick Rounds, Barbara McKenzie and Sarah Wilson.

A new group geared towards youth initiatives has been established in Katikati .

Katikati Community Led Development (CLD) steering group has taken over the remaining 12 months of the Department of Internal Affairs collaborative agreement for the Katikati community.

Spokesman John Bothwell says this followed Western Bay of Plenty District Council research into the key issues facing the community, and a decision was made to build on this research focusing on issues and opportunities for youth.

“The biggest issue for our town is a lack of initiatives for our youth so that’s why we are focusing 100 per cent on youth,’’ he says.

It is anticipated that a programme of weekly events will take place starting this year with youth-led initiatives “to grow their leadership credentials and capabilities to become future leaders in our local community’'.

The group consists of Patrick Rounds, Donna Hanna, Valarie Uilou and John Bothwell.

The group is keen to hear from all interest groups, be it sporting, cultural, environmental or other youth activities.

Meetings will be held where individuals or groups can meet with the steering group to help develop future plans.

INFO katikaticld@gmail.com