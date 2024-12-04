It can be exhausting touring but to share Shania’s music and hear all her fans’ stories is just amazing and I feel really lucky to be doing it.

How did the Twain gig start?

I loved drama at school and really got into the roles. I was a flight attendant for many years and at age 34 I studied drama at the University of Lincoln - and joined amateur dramatics groups. I did plays and a couple of cabaret/musical shows before I ran my own theatre school at a theatre.

I started the tribute to Shania in 2019 after being told I looked very similar and should do her as a tribute. I knew her hits, of course, and really loved them. When I listened to her three albums from the 1990s I just fell in love with all of her songs. It just seemed to be a great fit and suited my voice.

I used that time during the Covid-19 lockdown to really study her, watching her concerts and interviews and spending days recording her songs and going back over them to get the phrasing and intonation perfect.

I was approached by a promoter here in the United Kingdom to front a Shania theatre show in 2023 and I also did a cruise contract at the same time. Since then, my career has really taken off and I get a lot of amazing opportunities.

What do you admire about Twain?

Her songwriting and strength, she had a tough childhood and really gives back with the Shania Kids Can charity. Shania was a pioneer for country crossover and in an industry where it was tough for women at the time she broke all barriers.

She’s had so many hurdles as well as the trauma of losing her voice from Lyme disease and having surgery for her voice.

Shania is 59 now and looks amazing, she’s touring the world and has another third Las Vegas residency. She is an icon and an inspiration to people, including me.

Your favourite Twain song and why?

Honey I’m Home was my first favourite song when I started the show and of course I love Man I Feel Like A Woman because when I see the effect it has on the crowd, it just sends shivers, it is so empowering!

Hardest song to sing?

Definitely From This Moment On. There is so much going on in this song and I still have to rehearse it all the time, most of Shania’s songs fit my vocal tone with ease but this one can be tricky to keep the inflection, especially with the high notes and key changes.

I am so particular about every song being exact to her phrasing and intonation. It’s important to me that people who come to see me get the very best I can give to them, including the costumes, mannerisms and movements.

Who are your musical influences?

Madonna was a huge influence on me, her music and strong attitude really did make a difference to me as a child. I always loved country and my Nan would play me her favourite vinyl records - Glen Campbell, Crystal Gayle and Dolly. These songs are in the show as part of the Country Legends set. I really love some of the new country artists too, country music has exploded and it is great to see.

A little about your upbringing:

Even as a young girl I loved pretending to sing into my hairbrush, we’ve all done it right? But I really did and always wanted to be a performer – my friend and I would make up shows together and dress up, it was great fun. I had two huge posters on my bedroom walls – one of Madonna in her Like A Virgin dress and one of Elvis in his iconic white suit. Madonna was my first inspiration.

Tell me about the tour:

The show in 2025 is much bigger and with more costumes and some different songs too. I will be working with local musicians Todd Sutton and Grant Wills from the CCR tribute band and I also bring my fiddle player Hannah Garty over from the UK and for the South Island, award-winning fiddle player Marian Burns is joining us, so I am very blessed with an amazing team.





