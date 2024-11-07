Peri St John-Ives and daughter Phoebe Leathem reveal what will adorn the frames beside The Arts Junction. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Peri St John-Ives and daughter Phoebe Leathem reveal what will adorn the frames beside The Arts Junction. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Western Bay children are painting vibrant art that “makes their heart sing” to go on youth boards, which will soon be revealed to the Katikati community.

New-entrant children from four schools – Pahoia School, Matahui School, Katikati Primary School and Waihī Beach School – are creating the artwork, which will be displayed before the end of the year.

The youth board frames are between Taste of Punjab and The Arts Junction in Main Rd and will become part of the Katikati Open Air Art mural collection. The theme is “what makes your heart sing”.

KOAA manager Peri St John-Ives one of the students said an apple made him happy.

“When you are younger, little things make you happy. Not cars or phones... it might be as be simple as an apple and there’s so much joy with connecting with that again.”