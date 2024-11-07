Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Open Air Art: Young artists add to mural collection, beautify the town

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
Quick Read
Peri St John-Ives and daughter Phoebe Leathem reveal what will adorn the frames beside The Arts Junction. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Peri St John-Ives and daughter Phoebe Leathem reveal what will adorn the frames beside The Arts Junction. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Western Bay children are painting vibrant art that “makes their heart sing” to go on youth boards, which will soon be revealed to the Katikati community.

New-entrant children from four schools – Pahoia School, Matahui School, Katikati Primary School and Waihī Beach School – are creating the artwork, which will be displayed before the end of the year.

The youth board frames are between Taste of Punjab and The Arts Junction in Main Rd and will become part of the Katikati Open Air Art mural collection. The theme is “what makes your heart sing”.

KOAA manager Peri St John-Ives one of the students said an apple made him happy.

“When you are younger, little things make you happy. Not cars or phones... it might be as be simple as an apple and there’s so much joy with connecting with that again.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

International artist John Wilson, formerly of the United Kingdom and now living in Ōmokoroa, is helping children create their works.

Peri says the project would not be possible without John and sponsors Harcourts and the Creative Community Scheme.

There will be two boards and each school has half a board.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser