Banana is ready for her close-up, with Zanthis Hay, 11, at Pahoia School Gala and Agricultural Day. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Western Bay of Plenty rural schools stayed true to their roots at annual galas during the weekend.

Pahoia and Te Puna primary schools both held their annual country gala/fairs on Saturday in keeping with rural and agricultural traditions.

Cars lined the back roads and a few thousand people attended the Te Puna School Country Fair which had an abundance of bouncy castles and slides, plant sale, fair rides, country games and tractor rides, horse rides, food areas, a talent contest, stalls and more.

Te Puna School principal Neil Towersey says preserving the best attributes of rural living and weaving that into their curriculum is important to them.

They opened their doors in 1896 and one of their key school values is to “honour our heritage”.