Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Country galas: A treat for Te Puna and Pahoia rural school communities

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read
Banana is ready for her close-up, with Zanthis Hay, 11, at Pahoia School Gala and Agricultural Day. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Banana is ready for her close-up, with Zanthis Hay, 11, at Pahoia School Gala and Agricultural Day. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Western Bay of Plenty rural schools stayed true to their roots at annual galas during the weekend.

Pahoia and Te Puna primary schools both held their annual country gala/fairs on Saturday in keeping with rural and agricultural traditions.

Cars lined the back roads and a few thousand people attended the Te Puna School Country Fair which had an abundance of bouncy castles and slides, plant sale, fair rides, country games and tractor rides, horse rides, food areas, a talent contest, stalls and more.

Te Puna School principal Neil Towersey says preserving the best attributes of rural living and weaving that into their curriculum is important to them.

They opened their doors in 1896 and one of their key school values is to “honour our heritage”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Tractor rides at Te Puna School Country Fair.
Tractor rides at Te Puna School Country Fair.

“We honour our somewhat diminishing, but clung to rural heritage – our Māori heritage with Pirirakau Marae including the French/ Catholic connections that go back to the Mission Station here back in the 1800s.”

The country fair is highly valued by the wider community, he says, and is always a great success.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Mia McCarthy, 8, with her award winning chicken Itchy, who placed third for rearing and first overall at Pahoia School Gala and Agricultural Day.
Mia McCarthy, 8, with her award winning chicken Itchy, who placed third for rearing and first overall at Pahoia School Gala and Agricultural Day.

Pahoia School Gala and Agricultural Day included an abundance of beautifully groomed calves, chickens and sheep competing on the field. The gala also had fundraising carnival games organised by students, food stalls and baking, art and craft projects and market stalls.

The agricultural and gala day is an important annual event for their small rural school community, says deputy principal Helen Maxey. It has been an annual event at the school since 1934.

Children participate by rearing an animal, planting a vegetable or flower garden or completing an art, science or research project.

“We strive to maintain agricultural links to our school and community that we have enjoyed for many years. We are incredibly fortunate to keep this tradition alive; it’s not only educational and fun, but it also serves as a fundraising opportunity for our school. From rearing animals to art projects, children acquire hands-on knowledge and skills for the future.”

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser