Eggs on Easels in Te Puke, funded by the Creative Communities Scheme. Photo / Jess Lowcher

Funding that aims to empower local creatives and enrich the community is now available.

Creative Bay of Plenty’s Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) for the Western Bay region is now open to anyone in the Western Bay of Plenty with a creative project that engages the community.

The scheme is more than just a grant, it’s an enabler for community connection and cultural expression.

The fund supports projects that increase participation in the arts, celebrate diverse cultural traditions and encourage young people to explore their creative potential.

In the Western Bay region, there is approximately $24,000 available for distribution from the general CCS fund. These grants typically average around $2000 per project.