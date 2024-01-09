John Wilson’s artwork appears to take on movement.

John Wilson is a well-known artist in Britain, now a resident of Ōmokoroa.

After more than 40 years as an artist, John has perfected his take on the “reverse perspective” genre. He cleverly bends the rules of physics to make the viewer feel like the painting is moving.

John says he began to explore the idea that even the greatest artists throughout history would have begun their careers drawing similar simple figures.

Years ago when his 4-year-old daughter brought home a picture she had done at playgroup, little did John realise how that one little picture would change his life, career and the whole way he looked at art.

It was a small picture of a stickman figure, which had been placed on his mantelpiece.

When John sat down and looked at it again, alongside a print of a Lowry painting, it made John think that when Lowry was 4 years old, he would have painted figures just the same way as his daughter.

Turner, Monet, Constable, Hockney and all other great artists may have started this way, he surmised.

This moment gave John the idea of mixing children’s art with art created alongside miniature masterpieces by famous artists.

John’s biggest exhibition to date was at the Harrods gallery in London, the Halcyon Gallery, where he held a Christmas exhibition.

The details

What: Mind Games John Wilson exhibition

Where: Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction

When: Until January 21