Santa and his helpers aboard the Katikati Lions float. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

A throng of people swarmed Carisbrooke St to Moore Park to celebrate a double-whammy of Christmas cheer in Katikati at the weekend.

Masses of people lined the street to watch the Katikati Lions Santa Parade unfold. All the sounds of the local emergency services and bagpipers filled the air along with the ramble of festive floats and trucks from various businesses and community groups, a fleet of tractors, Minis and bikes and fluorescent jellyfish.

There was even smoke billowing from a smoke machine atop Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade’s fire house trailer.

All parade participants came in their best Christmassy garb – there were reindeer, angels, elves, fairies, wise men, a lion or two, a Christmas grinch and of course, Santa. Tauranga Vintage Machinery Club tractor drivers towed a few decorated trailers.

The crowd then converged on Moore Park to take in Katch Katikati’s Christmas in the Park.