Katikati Lions Santa Parade and Christmas in the Park: Twice the festive fun

Rebecca Mauger
Santa and his helpers aboard the Katikati Lions float. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

A throng of people swarmed Carisbrooke St to Moore Park to celebrate a double-whammy of Christmas cheer in Katikati at the weekend.

Masses of people lined the street to watch the Katikati Lions Santa Parade unfold. All the sounds of the local emergency services and bagpipers filled the air along with the ramble of festive floats and trucks from various businesses and community groups, a fleet of tractors, Minis and bikes and fluorescent jellyfish.

There was even smoke billowing from a smoke machine atop Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade’s fire house trailer.

All parade participants came in their best Christmassy garb – there were reindeer, angels, elves, fairies, wise men, a lion or two, a Christmas grinch and of course, Santa. Tauranga Vintage Machinery Club tractor drivers towed a few decorated trailers.

The crowd then converged on Moore Park to take in Katch Katikati’s Christmas in the Park.

The ladies of the Katikati A&P Show with their chauffeur.
Here, the crowd perused the wares on offer at stalls, got among the quick-fire raffles, had their faces painted, had an early dinner from food trucks and enjoyed live entertainment provided by Leah Rose, Mil0 and Nur Peach and Dylan Wade.

Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins says, “The moment I see that mass of people coming across Moore Park from the Lions Santa Parade is a special moment for me to see.

“The essence of Christmas in Katikati is about the community coming together to attend the Lions Santa Parade and Katikati Christmas in the Park, and being able to welcome around 1500 people to Moore Park. The park was pumping with a vibrant atmosphere of Christmas joy, laughter and community connection, offering something for everyone.”

She would like to thank all the volunteers, musicians and entertainers, funders and supporters who helped make the event a success.

