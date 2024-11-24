Advertisement
Tauranga Vintage Machinery Club: Tractor trek across the Western Bay of Plenty

Rebecca Mauger
The diesel fans stop for a break at Kauri Point.

The muffled clattering of tractors reverberated throughout the Western Bay of Plenty countryside a few weeks ago.

Nearly 30 tractors from the Tauranga Vintage Machinery Club were on one of their big-day-out tractor treks, and this time they headed north of Katikati.

The club often organises a rumble about the rural landscape, incorporating lunch and visits along the way throughout the year. Their Facebook page introduction reads: “How about a day out on your tractor, roaming around the countryside and seeing things at more leisurely pace?”

Most of the crew had trailered their tractors, but there were a few who drove from as far as Bethlehem for the tractor run.

The diesel devotees cruised from a member’s place on Willoughby Rd across paddocks to Woodlands Rd. They stopped at Kauri Point and headed back to Tuapiro Reserve for lunch, dropping in on at a few members orchards’ along the way.

A line-up of crews and vehicles associated with the Tauranga Vintage Machinery Club.
The excursion headed to Just Avocados, where they were shown around the packhouse by Andrew Darling. Then they made their way back to Willoughby Rd for a barbecue.

The club has 70 members and will participate in Katikati Santa Parade this year, for the third time. They will also have static display at the Katikati A&P Show in February.

The Tauranga Vintage Machinery Club welcomes people of all ages interested in old machinery and tractors. Phone 0210 295 1725.

