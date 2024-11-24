The diesel fans stop for a break at Kauri Point.

The muffled clattering of tractors reverberated throughout the Western Bay of Plenty countryside a few weeks ago.

Nearly 30 tractors from the Tauranga Vintage Machinery Club were on one of their big-day-out tractor treks, and this time they headed north of Katikati.

The club often organises a rumble about the rural landscape, incorporating lunch and visits along the way throughout the year. Their Facebook page introduction reads: “How about a day out on your tractor, roaming around the countryside and seeing things at more leisurely pace?”

Most of the crew had trailered their tractors, but there were a few who drove from as far as Bethlehem for the tractor run.

The diesel devotees cruised from a member’s place on Willoughby Rd across paddocks to Woodlands Rd. They stopped at Kauri Point and headed back to Tuapiro Reserve for lunch, dropping in on at a few members orchards’ along the way.