Singer songwriter Mil0, 15, will perform at Christmas in the Park.

Katikati will turn on the fun once again with the return of the much-loved Christmas in the Park next month.

Christmas in the Park is an opportunity for local families, friends and neighbours to come together to enjoy the magic of the season.

As well as a variety of food and market stalls, kids will be entertained with face-painting, horse and buggy rides, giant games, circus workshops and mesmerising giant bubbles.

One of the highlights of Christmas in the Park is live music from local artists.

This year, the performances start off with local Katikati singer-songwriter Leah Rose, 19, playing a mix of folk and country interspersed with a few Christmas specials.