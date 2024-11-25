Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Christmas in the Park: Time for Katikati’s Christmas celebration

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Singer songwriter Mil0, 15, will perform at Christmas in the Park.

Singer songwriter Mil0, 15, will perform at Christmas in the Park.

Katikati will turn on the fun once again with the return of the much-loved Christmas in the Park next month.

Christmas in the Park is an opportunity for local families, friends and neighbours to come together to enjoy the magic of the season.

As well as a variety of food and market stalls, kids will be entertained with face-painting, horse and buggy rides, giant games, circus workshops and mesmerising giant bubbles.

One of the highlights of Christmas in the Park is live music from local artists.

This year, the performances start off with local Katikati singer-songwriter Leah Rose, 19, playing a mix of folk and country interspersed with a few Christmas specials.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Leah Rose from Katikati.
Leah Rose from Katikati.

Next in the line-up is 15-year-old Mil0, a singer songwriter from the Bay of Plenty. Mil0 will be singing a mix of original music and Christmas songs.

Rounding out the day will be Nur Peach and Dylan Wade from Waiomu on the Thames Coast, playing a mix of pop, rock and folk music, and some new unreleased material – along with Christmas favourites. Nur Peach released her debut album Syncopate this year and their set will feature tracks off the album. Her lyrics explore topics such as self-love and acceptance, and creating positive change.

“We’re thrilled to host this event and bring our community together to celebrate the magic of Christmas,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“With so many activities and entertainment options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Admission is free.

The Details

What: Christmas in the Park

Where: Moore Park, Katikati

When: December 7 after the 3pm Lions Santa Parade

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser