IN BRIEF: Katikati and surrounds

Ilze Krui and Erika MacGregor show how it’s done by making use of the Eat Me First stickers in their office fridge.

Sticky solution to food waste

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is encouraging people to ‘stick it’ to food waste.

As part of a nationwide campaign by Love Food Hate Waste NZ, free Eat Me First stickers are now available at Western Bay of Plenty District Council libraries and service centres.

The reuseable stickers are designed to be placed on containers, lunchboxes, bottles and even shelves in the fridge or pantry to highlight which foods should be eaten first, to stop them from being binned.





Partial cycleway closure

A section of the Ōmokoroa to Tauranga cycleway, in the Lynley Park area, will be closed for several weeks from May 6, while wastewater works are taking place.

Due to the terrain, a bypass is not possible, so the 120m section of track, from Lakeside Terrace, will be completely blocked off during this time.

The work includes a wastewater pump station for an adjoining subdivision.





Lifeguard service future looking clearer

In May 2023, Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services clubhouse had been flooded and its board was working through a GNS report that had identified it as one of the three most vulnerable surf clubs to coastal hazards in the country.

They connected with Bay of Plenty Regional Council and applied to the community-led adaptation planning fund.

Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services chairwoman Donna Pfefferle says the council has provided immediate relief working with their team of experts.

The Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services is the eighth project to receive funds since it started in 2020.





Takitimu North Link progress

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi say the Takitimu North Link Stage One project has had its most productive season since work began in December 2021.

The 2022/23 programme was affected by the wettest summer on record, with just 65 out of about 100 production days achieved.

A spokesperson says they are tracking well to this year’s earthworks targets with significant progress on three local road bridges, with the bridge at Cambridge Rd now finished and open, and Wairoa Rd and Minden Rd near completion.





Beware of sand bars

Maritime NZ, Coastguard and harbourmasters want boaties to be aware of how dangerous sand bars are, and their responsibilities when traversing them.

Bars are located at the mouths of rivers and harbour entrances, and boaties often need to cross them when heading out to sea.

They are a combination of sand, silt and mud. Swells coming in from the sea hit the mounds, increase in height and can turn into breaking waves, and unpredictable currents can be created.

In recent years there have been several incidents around the country in which boats have capsized, injuring and sadly in some instances killing those on board.





Community choice for school resilience

The applications are in, and now it’s up to the community to help decide how Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s school sustainability and resilience fund is shared out.

This year’s fund has $85,000 for distribution to environmental sustainability and climate change-preparation projects at schools and early childhood education centres.

Thirty nine projects have met the fund’s criteria, and the community now has until May 10 to have their say and cast their votes.





Grant to Parafed BOP

Tauranga and Western Bay funder TECT recently granted $35,000 to Parafed BOP for operational costs and the purchase of a new vehicle.

Parafed BOP believes everyone should have the chance to discover a sport, recreation, or play activity that they enjoy and that empowers them to explore their potential.



