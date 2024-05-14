We Mavericks: Lindsay Martin and Victoria Vigenser.

A folk combo of Kiwi and Aussie returns to Katikati this Friday.

We Mavericks is a duo of Lindsay Martin and vocalist Victoria Vigenser.

A spokesperson says their music ‘’brings the songs to heal your scars’' with echoes of soulful Americana and Celtic roots in their originals.

They have been spotlight showcase artists for Folk Alliance International 2022, were nominated for best folk artist at the 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards and for the Australian Folk Music Awards 2021 as artists of the year, best duo, group and ensemble.

Last year’s concert in Katikati was a sellout.





The details

What: We Mavericks

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: May 17, 7.30pm

www.katikatifolkclub.co.nz