Pam Coburn has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and Abdominal Vascular Compression Syndrome. She is fundraising for a $180k surgery overseas. A fundraising trivia night is being held for her. Photo / Alex Cairns

14 May, 2024 04:00 PM 2 mins to read

EVENTS

Pam’s Positively Fun Night of Trivia: Teams of four, help get Pam Coburn to Europe for life saving surgery. Waihī Beach Community Centre on May 16, 6.30pm. Tickets positivelyfulllife.company.site

Cafe Scientifique: New Zealand rates crisis and the aftermath of Three Waters. The Arts Junction theatre, May 16 at 7pm.

Emergency Preparedness Events: Western Bay of Plenty District Council emergency management adviser Jo Lynskey will be sharing information and offering advice on making emergency plans. Ōmokoroa Library - May 31 from 10am-1pm.

Community Information Drop-in Session: To discuss the new Waihī Beach Library, Service Centre, and Community Hub. Waihī Beach Library and Service Centre on May 23 from 3-6pm.

Fourth Fridays: Every fourth Friday, Waihī Beach will be buzzing with art, food, music, markets and fun. Waihī Beach Village on Wilson Rd starting May 24, 3-7pm and then every fourth Friday of the month.

Katikati Youth Theatre: New production Somebody Famous at The Arts Junction from May 31-June 8.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast: At Katikati Community Centre on May 31 from 8-10am. $8.

Have breakfast with Katikati Community Centre and help raise money for breast cancer awareness. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Waihī Beach Art and Craft Fair: The annual fair is celebrating its 20th birthday. Waihī Beach Community Centre on June 2 from 10am-3.30pm.

Waihī Beach Art and Craft Fair is celebrating 20 years but their final fair is next month.

Matariki Dawn Service: Service includes a ceremony, kapa haka performance, a chance to set goals. Park Rd Reserve, Katikati on June 28 at 5am.

Katikati Volunteer Expo: Register your interest to be part of this free event. The Arts Junction on June 22, from 11am-1pm.

JDM Ministock and Swapmeet: Clear out those spare parts, 93 Tetley Rd on June 22 from 8am.

Hume Pack-N-Cool fun run and walk: Free entry and entertainment to participants to mark the company’s 40th anniversary on July 6.

Afternoon Tea with Jo McCarroll: An Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraiser. McCarroll is the editor of NZ Gardener magazine. July 7 at Waihī Beach RSA from 2-5pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction or online.





GIG GUIDE

Black Sheep Bar: Rewind night features throwback classics from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. May 18 from 8pm.

The Songs of Bob Dylan: Featuring Kokomo, Marion Arts, Robbie Laven, Andy Craw and Self-Righteous Brothers at The Arts Junction on May 25, 7pm.

Katikati Folk Club: We Mavericks on May 17.

Waihī Beach RSA: Woody Dean and The Boys on May 25, Dreams - The Fleetwood Mac Experience on June 2.

■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz



