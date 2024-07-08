Hume Pack-N-Cool celebrated their milestone birthday with a few miles at the weekend.
The Katikati company honoured 40 years in fitting fashion on Saturday with a free community fun run/walk.
Participants showed that age is no barrier to participation with the youngest participant being under 1 and the oldest at 92.
Costumes ranged from a shark man, sumo man, cookie monsters and the run was a sea of blue across Katikati to celebrate 40 years of being in business.
Staff came up with the concept of sharing the occasion with the community with the walk/run through local streets, past Dave Hume pool, through a kiwifruit orchard and past Hume facilities.