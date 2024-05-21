An outdoor event with the emphasis on fun will celebrate Hume Pack-N-Cool’s 40th birthday.

A Katikati kiwifruit company is launching a free event that will deliver fitness, fun and even food.

The Hume Pack-N-Cool fun run and walk will provide free entry and entertainment to participants to mark the company’s 40th anniversary on July 6. It will also double as a foodbank fundraiser.

Hume Pack-N-Cool chief executive Simon Bowker says the concept came from employees, who wanted the company to mark its milestone birthday in a way that would benefit Katikati people. They liked the idea of a healthy outdoor event and were determined it should be free, enjoyable and doable for walkers and runners of all ages.

The company will also promote Katikati Christian Foodbank on the day, and encourage gold coin donations from participants and spectators.

“Holding this event is a way for us to give back,” Simon says. “We have been supported so strongly by local growers, businesses and others since Dave and Irene Hume launched the family business in 1984.”

He says the founders were well known for their community spirit and it made sense to throw company support behind the foodbank charity.

“Hume Pack-N-Cool is now one of the town’s largest employers so, together, we can make a difference.

“We can also have fun. We have renowned comedian Ben Hurley as our master of ceremonies, so you can expect plenty of running jokes to keep everyone smiling.”

Walking and running circuits will start and finish at Katikati War Memorial Hall, with spot prizes and a sausage sizzle at the end.

“And hopefully we can establish an enduring annual event for the community.”

Katch Katikati promotions manager Jacqui Knight is hoping the fun run will become a permanent fixture on the community calendar.

“It’s great to have a new event in Katikati,” Jacqui says. “And to have it accessible and achievable for everyone is just wonderful. We hope it will continue to be held on an annual basis.”

INFO www.humepack.co.nz/fun-run



