Anna Jepson, the artist for the 2020 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, has revealed the piece she has created for the event.

The Hawke's Bay artist has chosen to paint Bacchus – the ancient god of wine and agriculture.

Bacchus was thought to wander the earth teaching people how to cultivate and grow grapes and help process the wine, often travelling with a leopard at his side.

Jepson said the piece shows "my minimal colour palette and love of the human form, mixing mediums, playing with surfaces, I alternate between realism and abstraction, ebb and flow".

"I enjoy juxtaposing a traditionally represented subject in a contemporary environment, allowing the process to create intrigue with lost edges and serendipitous finds."

Wine auction general manager Elisha Milmine said the painting was "exceptional".

"Measuring 1200x1500mm, it will make an impressive addition to the lucky successful bidder's home."

The artwork was revealed to 140 guests at a function at the Bostock Wine Cellar Door on Wednesday night.

"We were delighted to offer the renovated historic racing stables as the venue for the art reveal," John Bostock said.

He said the stables were more than 130 years old and were some of the oldest racing stables in Hawke's Bay.

"They were once owned by my late wife Vicki's grandfather, so they have a very special family connection. It is very fitting that the stables are now the home to Bostock Wines, which was inspired by Vicki and her passion for organics and safe, natural food."

'Last night was a very special reveal in a gorgeous venue, with a charming group of people," Milmine said.

The painting will be on display at Tennyson Gallery to view until it goes up for auction on September 19.

As well as the painting there will be bespoke and one-off wines, collaborations between winemakers, luxury accommodation and restaurants and one travel package at the 40 lots available at the event.

• Tickets for wine auction events went on sale yesterday; only a few for the pre-tasting event a month before the auction remain.