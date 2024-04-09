Harriet Douglas, Bridget Trott, and Charlotte Ibieta Davidson with Robyn Mann and the Whanganui RDA team.

Whanganui Collegiate School’s Bishops House is proud of the success of their recent charity week where $4000 was raised for Whanganui’s Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Students chose to support RDA whose core purpose is to provide interaction with horses, improving health and wellbeing outcomes for people with disabilities.

Bishops is one of six boarding houses at Whanganui Collegiate School and their students chose to raise funds by running a series of raffles, hosting bake sales and washing cars. The generosity and commitment of the entire house and Whanganui Collegiate community, including students, teachers, and parents, were instrumental in raising $4000.

A cheque was presented by senior students to Robyn at Whanganui’s RDA who was extremely grateful and highlighted the impact the money would have on the horses and riders here in our local community.

“This charity means a lot to me because my family directly benefit from the work the NZRDA do in my hometown Havelock North and I am delighted our house can contribute to that impact here in Whanganui,” said Harriet Douglas, head of school and Bishops House student.

