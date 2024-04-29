Lifeguard school great experience for Whanganui lifeguards

Lifeguards Pippa Buchanan, Sarah Couper and Ethan Bishop (absent - Grace Hayward.)

Four lifeguards from Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service attended the Intermediate Lifeguard School at Castlepoint Beach over the weekend of April 13 and 14, along with senior lifeguard Ethan Bryers who was selected to attend as a mentor.

Their aim was to build skills and come out as intermediate level lifeguards.

Pippa Buchanan said it was a great experience.

“It allowed us to meet a lot of people. It pushed me out of my comfort zone - multiple times. In the end, overall, it was great.

“I completed a rock module, we did some search and rescue one of the nights and the next day. We were put in groups as if it was a real search and rescue,” she said.

The group had to apply to attend and were selected, taking part in networking and team-building exercises.

Sarah Couper said she had a lot of fun.

“There was a balance between theory and practical, a lot of time was spent learning what we were supposed to be doing and how it was to be done correctly. We had to put it into a practical context on the beach, so the leaders could see how much we had learned.

“Everyone got along well and I enjoyed meeting new people. All the clubs came to see how other clubs work, what they know and to learn from each other,” she said.

Ethan Bishop added that lifeguards spent an hour at each post before rotating to the next one and changing between being a patient and a rescuer.

“Being on a different beach offers new opportunities,” he said.

Bex Sharratt, communications officer for Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service, said these guards have a really good focus on their skill base and have volunteered their time to upskill/train.

“With our service offering a Search & Rescue response, our senior lifeguards are kept busy all year round, pool rescue training starts in June/July and is a key component for the club, to stay focused and fit in the off-season,” she said.

“It allows everyone from 10 years upwards to get involved, keeping fitness and rescue skills going.”

This weekend six female lifeguards from the club are attending Wāhine on Water, another big development opportunity, focused on getting female crews out in IRBs (inflatable rescue boats), to be held at Lyall Bay in Wellington.

“We’re looking for these development opportunities, especially in the off-season,” said Sharratt.

Ethan Bryers, who completed his advanced lifeguard course earlier in the season, enjoyed his first time having a role outside of the club as a mentor. As a senior lifeguard, he led one of the groups, ensuring his charges were learning properly. He is a member of the club’s board.











