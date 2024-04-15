Last week’s Woolshed Roadshow launch in Wairarapa. Todd McClay, right, with Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick, left, and Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson.

Last week’s Woolshed Roadshow launch in Wairarapa. Todd McClay, right, with Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick, left, and Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson.

The town will come to the country at a Fordell woolshed next Wednesday as the coalition Government’s Woolshed Roadshow rolls down No 2 Line.

Agriculture Minister Todd McLay and Associate Minister Andrew Hoggard will forgo their Beehive offices to meet farmers on their turf.

“New Zealand’s food and fibre sector is the backbone of our economy, contributing over 80 per cent of our goods exports to feed an estimated 40 million people worldwide,” Minister McClay said.

“A strong and thriving agricultural sector is crucial to the New Zealand economy,” he said.

Farmers have faced tough times with high domestic inflation rates, interest rates, adverse weather events, and increasing farm input costs.

Addressing red tape is a government priority so that farmers can focus on being the most efficient food and fibre producers in the world, he said.

McClay said, “We have a busy and critically important work programme in the agriculture portfolio ahead of us to get our country back on track.”

Minister McClay will be returning to the roadshow after a trip to China where he met with senior agricultural, trade and foreign affairs officials.

Hosted by local MP Carl Bates, the event will be held at the Collins’ woolshed, 1046 No 2 Line, Fordell, on Wednesday, 24, from 2.15pm.

Minister McClay has a roadshow event in Eltham on Wednesday morning and will make a brief stop at Hind Quarters Café in Waverley to chat with local farmers over coffee en route to Fordell.

“It is important for us to hear from farmers face-to-face, and for us to reassure them that this Government has their backs,” said Carl Bates.

“It was also crucial for me that Taranaki and Whanganui were included in the tour so the ministers could hear directly what I have been sharing with them from my constituents.”