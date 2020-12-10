Whanganui newcomer Heather Richardson wins national association croquet singles title

Wanganui Croquet Club newcomer Heather Richardson claims the NZ Women's AC Singles trophy from tournament director Michael Hardman at the Rose Gardens Croquet Club in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui now has a New Zealand Women's Singles croquet champion in its midst after city newcomer Heather Richardson claimed the title with an unbeaten run at the Rose Gardens Croquet Club in Palmerston North.

Richardson and husband Brian are newcomers to the Wanganui Croquet Club after moving to the city from Piopio in September.

"We really are newcomers to Whanganui and we really do love it here. We only moved from Piopio on September 18. We played out of the Waikato/King Country Croquet Club – it's our game," Richardson said.

This year the New Zealand Men and Women's AC (Association Croquet) Championship was hosted by the Manawatū-Wanganui Croquet Association and played at the Rose Gardens Club in Palmerston North.

And like most sporting events of late, numbers were down because of Covid-19, yet Richardson still beat a handy field of players from throughout the lower North Island, including Taranaki, Manawatū-Wanganui and Wellington.

She went through the weekend unbeaten, leaving no doubt over who the new national woman's champion was.

"We moved to Whanganui because we needed more amenities as we grow older and we decided on Whanganui mainly because the croquet club is so central to other venues. This title is big for me, well I guess big for anyone, it is a national title and my biggest win to date," Richardson said.