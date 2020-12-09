Rubbish bags still collected in Whanganui with waste review on the way

Waste Management will stop collecting bagged rubbish from the kerb on December 31. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new business is providing a kerbside bagged rubbish collection service in Whanganui, just as the previous provider bows out.

Waste Management, which also provides a bin service, will stop collecting rubbish bags from December 31.

New entrant Low Cost Bins is offering a similar rubbish bag service, co-owner Colin Cashmore said. Stickers can be bought at supermarkets and most mini-marts and will cost around $3.80 a bag. Bags will be collected in the city and peri-urban area.

Low Cost Bins has also been offering wheelie bins in three sizes since November.

"We are extremely grateful for community support. We are new to the market. Without that [support] we would be struggling," Cashmore said.

He would not say how many households have switched to Low Cost Bins.

"It's commercially sensitive. The two Chinese-owned multinationals aren't happy with us and they would love to know the numbers that we've got."

Meanwhile, Whanganui District Council is working on a review of its waste policy. Two workshops have been held and waste adviser Stuart Hylton said proposals should be ready for community consultation early next year.