Whanganui news in brief: Velodrome roof report - decision next year

Velodrome Roofing - decision due early next year. Photo / file

Velodrome roof report

A final report about roofing the Whanganui velodrome arrived with Whanganui District Council in early September. There have been at least two workshops on it, with another to come, councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said at the council's meeting on Tuesday. "The community was expecting this item to come to council and have some kind of resolution by Christmas. Very good work has been going on, and we expect it to be in the public arena early next year."

Concert postponed

The upcoming concert by Reid and Ruins (Nadia Reid and Hollie Fullbrook), set to be held the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Saturday, has been postponed until February 21 next year. The musicians said in a statement that the reshuffle was due to "illness and concerns around domestic travel". All tickets for the original date will remain valid, but if people are unavailable to attend the rescheduled concert, refunds can be requested from point of purchase. The venue for the new concert will remain the same.

Filming in Whanganui

More than 100 people will be in Whanganui for two weeks early next year to make a feature film, Whanganui & Partners arts and creative industries strategic lead Emma Bugden says. She cannot not say more about the film or its production company, but expects an announcement. Whanganui & Partners has been helping the company with contacts and Bugden hopes this is just the start of a series of productions in film and television.

'Minor concerns'

Former Whanganui district councillor David Bennett took two "relatively minor" concerns to Whanganui District Council's December 8 meeting. He asked the council to widen the paved footpath in the Bridge Block of Victoria Ave so that people sitting outdoors at cafes do not obstruct it. He also wanted a footpath or combined footpath and cycleway along Mosston Rd. Most of the distance between Mosston School and Titoki St has neither, despite being used by cyclists and walkers, he said.

Youth spaces

Two Whanganui district councillors and members of Whanganui District Council's youth committee will next year continue scoping the need for "youth places and spaces" in Whanganui. The group, which has a $24,000 budget from the youth committee, will hire a consultant.