“Roma is like a bulldog, he just comes at you non-stop.
“I said to Sale, ‘Oh well, you might as well fight fire with fire’. [They were] his last nationals, so he may as well go out with a bang.”
This year’s event was held at Cowles Stadium in Christchurch.
Marton’s Onyx Lye and Billy Butlin were also in the ring, with Lye securing bronze and Butlin finishing outside the medals.
Lye, who competed at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as a light heavyweight, secured a unanimous decision over Canterbury’s George Watson in the heavyweight quarter-finals but lost to Niuean Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Duken Tutakitoa-Williams in the next round.
He was gunning for his fifth national title in his third weight class.
Tofa said Lye had returned to the ring after a year’s break following the Birmingham Games.
“It seems like he’s been around for years but he’s still really young and a brilliant boxer.
“Billy Meehan, the New Zealand coach, and all the New Zealand selectors were there. They will be looking to develop him further.
“Luckily, Sale and Onyx were on different sides of the draw. They could have fought in the final.”
“They are doing great things over there and it’s really growing.
“It’s exciting to have them with us.”
He said Oldehaver, now 36, was lining up a farewell fight in Whanganui - against “his old mate” Lye at the Night of the Assassins event at Springvale Stadium next month.
“What a way to go out. Those fellas have sparred a lot; we are talking big boys going at each other.
“After that, Sale will focus on training young kids in the gym. That’s going to be awesome for him and for them.”
