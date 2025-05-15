“There’s a few young fellas from the college that have stepped up, and there’s the odd guy that’s come in from work.

“There was a good basis from last year anyway, which was good.”

Ruapehu College First XV won the Manawatū Premier 2 schoolboys competition last season, and out of that squad come Chrissy Winter, Jimmy Rowe and Hunter Cross, who played in the Whanganui Under-16s under Chris Winter, as well as Tahatika Te Riaki, who made the U18s.

Still with plenty of grunt in the engine room, the side retain Premier-experienced forwards like Mac-James Edmonds, Christian Hawira, Kevin McDonnell and Ben Waiwai, while Ezekiel Anderson is back home from a one-season stint with Tāmata Hauhā Rātana.

Also home from Byfords Readimix Taihape is current Steelform Whanganui representative Kahl Elers-Green, who captains the team from the midfield, while last year’s talented young skipper Harry Rowe made his comeback from injury against Hunterville.

They will need to be on song to contain the rampant Knights.

Winter hopes to contain their speedy attackers and pull them into an honest country rugby game.

“We have to. If we let them run, we’ll be no good.

“We’ve watched them; when we played Pirates, they were on before us, watched their skill level.

“They’re a well-drilled team. We’ll have to make a game plan this week and go give it our all.”

Draw

May 17, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Hunterville v Utiku Old Boys, Hunterville Domain; Border v Taihape, Dallison Park; Ruapehu v Marist Knights, Rochfort Park; Counties v Kaierau, 2pm; Pirates v Marist Celtic, Spriggens Park, 2pm.

Women’s competition

Given there is a clear “Queen of the Hill” moving forward in the Tasman Tanning Women’s competition, the other teams will look to fight for position as we reach the end of the first round of matches.

Unbeaten AGC Training Marist Clovers made a big statement with their 71-17 win over second-placed Silks Audit Rātana last Friday night, which allowed defending champions Byfords Construction Taihape to move up into second place, following their default win over Hunterville.

Forward power was the key for Marist in their 13-try win, with their international props Sosoli Talawadua (Black Ferns, Manusina) and Lavenia Nauga-Grey (Fijiana) both scoring doubles, while dynamic No 8 Waimarie Rauhina got a hat-trick.

Marist centre Meilini Meo also grabbed a hat-trick, while Rātana fullback Carrie Rennie got a double for her team.

Taihape also had a heavy loss to Marist on Anzac Day although, just like Rātana, they have comfortably won all their other fixtures.

It all means Friday night’s big match at Cooks Gardens between second and third is already shaping as the first part of a pivotal battle to secure the other home semifinal on July 4.

Defending champions Taihape had the wood on the then-new Rātana team last season, but there wasn’t much in it, including during a rugged 17-5 semifinal win.

While that battle plays itself out, the other question will be which other club could secure fourth and the remaining semifinal spot, and hopefully Hunterville are back on track as they host fellow newcomers Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls on Friday night.

Like Hunterville, Bulls secured the first victory of their team’s young history against the Marton Queenbeez, winning 81-5 at Marton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Bulls’ first five Alyse Bird had a 25-point haul from three tries and five conversions.

Second five Aaone Sio also scored a hat-trick, while fullback Sinead Barrell contributed 11 points from a try and three conversions.

Draw

May 16: Hunterville v Bulls, Hunterville, 6.30pm; Rātana v Taihape, Cooks Gardens, 7.30pm.

May 17: Marton defaulted to Marist.