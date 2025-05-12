An attacking chip kick by Kaierau winger Adrian Toia was kept on the toe by the chasers and halfback Mairangi Tamehana won the foot race to make it 17-5 in the first quarter.

Pakinga added another three-pointer, but Kaierau weren’t immune to infringements as a succession of penalties gave Rātana the chance to show what their backline can do – fullback Rangi Kui firing a long pass to unmarked winger Hawira Gardiner for 20-10.

Kaierau then lost lock Mason Johnson to the sin bin, and the home side ran back a clearing kick with great hands amongst the backs for centre Cody Hemi to score under the posts, with second five Brooklyn Herewini converting to close the gap to three points at halftime.

Despite having one less forward, Kaierau’s pack attacked after the break, being held up on the line – and although Rātana cleared the ball, they couldn’t stop centre Ethan Robinson slicing through under the posts for seven more points.

Rātana then poured on the pressure, with first five Te Atawhai Mason looking dangerous with ball in hand and on the boot, and finally Hemi barged over in the corner for his double, while Kui took back the kicking duties and slotted the extras from touch for a 27-24 scoreline to the visitors.

Kaierau now went on the offence, getting four consecutive 5m attacking scrums, and finally a beautiful Robinson flick pass found Pakinga backing up to score what proved the match-winner.

In Tasman Tanning Senior, the Forest 360 Marist Knights continued their march on top of the table with a big 65-14 away win over Bennett’s Taihape, while at City College, Direct Connect Marist Celtic were able to move into the top four courtesy of a tough 31-13 win over Border.

The Whanganui Challenge Shield remains with McCrea Scanning Counties after their 31-10 victory over Seales Winslow Pirates at Spriggens Park.

Results, May 9-10

Tasman Tanning Premier

Barracks Challenge Shield – Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 32 (Faafetai Siona Pulemagafa, Mairangi Tamehana, Ethan Robinson, Sheldon Pakinga tries; Pakinga 2 pen, 3 con) bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 24 (Cody Hemi 2, Taylor Kirkwood, Hawira Gardiner tries; Brooklyn Herewini con, Rangi Kui con). HT: 20-17.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 26 (Clive Stowers, Rongomai Mclean-Wanoa tries; Wiremu Morgan 2 pen, 2 con, Daniel Kauika 2 pen) bt Waverley Harvesting Border 24 (Silio Waqalevu, Tyrone Albert, Romu Senileb, Hayden Watling tries; Albert 2 con). HT: 20-5.

Tasman Tanning Senior

Spriggens Park – Whanganui Challenge Shield: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Seales Winslow Pirates 31-10.

Memorial Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Bennett’s Taihape 65-14.

Memorial Park: Utiku Old Boys bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 49-8.

City College: Direct Connect Marist Celtic bt Border 31-13.

Memorial Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Kelso Hunterville 28-5.

Tasman Tanning Women

Cooks Gardens: AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Silks Audit Rātana 71-17.

Marton Park: Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls bt Marton Queenbeez 81-5.

Hunterville: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Hunterville by default.