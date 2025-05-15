This year, Rātana got the only on-field victory over Marton before their sabbatical and staged a remarkable comeback to draw with Border, but then saw potential victories over Taihape and Kaierau slip away in the final minutes.

Marist have likewise had a tough opening round, but it was all worth it when they defeated Border 26-24 last weekend at Spriggens Park, for their first victory over them in six years.

Rātana co-manager Tyson Tauri is expecting yet another willing clash in a very competitive season where there are now few blowouts.

“Everyone’s feeling good, obviously a couple of key injuries with old fella Leon [Mason] getting injured in the Kaierau game, he could be out for a little bit.”

Club legend Mason is part of a contingent that includes Marius Joseph and incumbent Whanganui prop Kereti Tamou who are looking to support a very fast and talented Rātana backline.

“It’s always good having those older guys in the team, just to boost the boys and give them a bit of confidence, especially going against a Marist team that’s quite young as well,” said Tauri.

“Obviously, the boys are wanting to get over the line and get that ‘W’.”

Herewini, first five Te Atawhai Mason and fullback Rangi Kui have great talent with ball in hand, but the team have lacked somewhat in building sustained momentum, especially at the sharp end of games.

“A lot of it is learning, especially when it comes to penalties and you don’t need penalties,” said Tauri.

“Just having a little bit of that composure and discipline when it really counts.”

Draw

May 17, 2.35pm kickoffs

Border v Taihape, Dallison Park; Rātana v Marist, Rātana Pā. Kaierau bye.