Whanganui club rugby: Rātana, Marist set for rematch in crucial clash in semifinals race

By Jared Smith
Taihape halfback Aaron Chapman in action. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Taihape halfback Aaron Chapman in action. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

It’s a pure fight for position with a little nod to recent history at the Pā on Saturday, with the hometown boys determined to do themselves justice against a team riding high on long-overdue success.

With unbeaten Tasman Tanning Premier points-table leaders Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau taking the last bye of the first round, the four sides on the congested standings underneath them want to get crucial track position in the race for the semifinals.

The old rivals, Waverley Harvesting Border and Byfords Readimix Taihape, will resume their east versus west battle at Dallison Park, while at the Pā, Tāmata Hauhā Rātana prepare for Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist in a rematch of one of 2024’s great club games.

Rātana met Marist in the final round-robin fixture in a battle of fifth versus fourth last June and got home 22-19 when current skipper Brooklyn Herewini smashed his way over to score with five minutes left – leapfrogging his team over a gutted Marist into the semifinals.

This year, Rātana got the only on-field victory over Marton before their sabbatical and staged a remarkable comeback to draw with Border, but then saw potential victories over Taihape and Kaierau slip away in the final minutes.

Marist have likewise had a tough opening round, but it was all worth it when they defeated Border 26-24 last weekend at Spriggens Park, for their first victory over them in six years.

Rātana co-manager Tyson Tauri is expecting yet another willing clash in a very competitive season where there are now few blowouts.

“Everyone’s feeling good, obviously a couple of key injuries with old fella Leon [Mason] getting injured in the Kaierau game, he could be out for a little bit.”

Club legend Mason is part of a contingent that includes Marius Joseph and incumbent Whanganui prop Kereti Tamou who are looking to support a very fast and talented Rātana backline.

“It’s always good having those older guys in the team, just to boost the boys and give them a bit of confidence, especially going against a Marist team that’s quite young as well,” said Tauri.

“Obviously, the boys are wanting to get over the line and get that ‘W’.”

Herewini, first five Te Atawhai Mason and fullback Rangi Kui have great talent with ball in hand, but the team have lacked somewhat in building sustained momentum, especially at the sharp end of games.

“A lot of it is learning, especially when it comes to penalties and you don’t need penalties,” said Tauri.

“Just having a little bit of that composure and discipline when it really counts.”

Draw

May 17, 2.35pm kickoffs

Border v Taihape, Dallison Park; Rātana v Marist, Rātana Pā. Kaierau bye.

