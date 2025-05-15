Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby
It’s a pure fight for position with a little nod to recent history at the Pā on Saturday, with the hometown boys determined to do themselves justice against a team riding high on long-overdue success.
With unbeaten Tasman Tanning Premier points-table leaders Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau taking the last bye of the first round, the four sides on the congested standings underneath them want to get crucial track position in the race for the semifinals.
The old rivals, Waverley Harvesting Border and Byfords Readimix Taihape, will resume their east versus west battle at Dallison Park, while at the Pā, Tāmata Hauhā Rātana prepare for Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist in a rematch of one of 2024’s great club games.
Rātana met Marist in the final round-robin fixture in a battle of fifth versus fourth last June and got home 22-19 when current skipper Brooklyn Herewini smashed his way over to score with five minutes left – leapfrogging his team over a gutted Marist into the semifinals.