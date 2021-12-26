Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Year in review: Te Rito opens up in June, nurses protest and a new wind farm

4 minutes to read
Whanganui's largest vaccination facility, Te Rito, opens up. Photo / Supplied

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

June 1

Whanganui golfer Lewis Ibell scored his fourth hole in

