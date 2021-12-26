Year in review: Te Rito opens up in June, nurses protest and a new wind farm

Whanganui's largest vaccination facility, Te Rito, opens up. Photo / Supplied

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

June 1

Whanganui golfer Lewis Ibell scored his fourth hole in one, meaning he has now completed the feat on all four of the par-3 holes on the Castlecliff course.

Ibell said his latest ace, on the ninth, came after he had lost his ball on the previous hole.

"I had an air shot on the one after as well," Ibell said.

"I'd gone up against a fence and I thought I'd try to take a fancy shot. I really should have just taken a drop, because I missed the ball by about two feet.

"It was one extreme to the other."

Ibell, who plays of a 5 handicap, said his first hole in one came in 1977.

June 3

Whanganui's largest Covid-19 vaccination centre, Te Rito, welcomed its first batch of patients.

Te Rito, the Whanganui Wellness and Vaccination Centre, was blessed and opened yesterday, with eligible locals in Group 3 making the most of the new facility.

Group 3 comprises those aged 65 or over; people with relevant underlying health conditions; Maori and Pasifika aged 50 and over; and the disabled.

Several thousand people within the Whanganui DHB's region fall into the category.

Based in the former Warehouse Stationery building in Victoria Ave, the centre will be the largest vaccination centre in the region for the Whanganui DHB's vaccine rollout programme.

June 7

From trailblazing tennis players to freshwater scientists, this year's Queen's Birthday Honours have lauded the country's best with the highest accolades.

Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera was among this years Queen's Birthday Honours for his services to the Christian and Samoan community. Photo / Bevan Conley

From Whanganui, Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry.

Graeme Rodney Baker received a Queen's Service Medal for services to the community.

John Stewart Ombler was also made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM).

June 9

Nurses took to the streets of Whanganui after rejecting their latest pay offer.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current negotiations.

The eight-hour strike will affect all public hospitals and other DHB facilities. The union says its members are facing serious nursing workforce issues, with pay rates that do not attract people into the profession or retain nurses.

June 14

After the disappointment of the 2020 cancellation of the Aotea Kapa Haka Regional Competitions, groups from the rohe gave stunning performances at Whanganui's Jubilee Stadium.

Te Matapihi performing at this years' Haka Tū, Haka Ora at Jubilee Stadium. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Haka Tu, Haka Ora featured 10 ropu from across Whanganui/Taranaki for a non-competitive kapa haka event celebrating their passion and flair for Maori performing arts.

While many of the groups were there for the joy of performing, for others it was an opportunity to rehearse before an audience ahead of national competitions.

June 23

The Waipipi Wind Farm launch was a "complete success" - finished on time, under budget and making money for shareholders, Tilt Renewables chief executive Deion Campbell says.

"It's actually windy at our wind farm. That's a rare thing at openings."

Waipipi Wind Farm opening was a "complete success." Photo / Bevan Conley

At the moment of opening, the farm's 31 turbines were the biggest in New Zealand for both rotors and generators. The farm is also the first to be independently financed.

Tilt Renewables put in some equity and borrowed from a bank. What got the project over the line was Genesis Energy's guarantee of buying its electricity for 20 years.

"It's the only way for a small developer like us to do it. [Genesis] has really enabled a change in the way New Zealand's assets can be built," Campbell said.

The build has had its ups and downs. Work stopped for five or six weeks during the Covid-19 lockdown and, after that, overseas experts were unable to get here.