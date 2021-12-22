Year in review: April, a month of reconnection with Australia and items of the past are dredged up

Over 500 cars were on show as the Wanganui Road Rodders held their annual River City Park Up at Whanganui City College. All the money raised went to Riding for the Disabled. Photo / Lewis Gardner

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other

April 1

On April 1, the minimum wage increased by $1.10 up to $20.

The increase was expected to boost the incomes of about 175,000 people and, for a full-time worker on the minimum wage, it meant they would earn an extra $44 a week before tax.

The Whanganui Chamber of Commerce was concerned the boost wouldn't achieve anything, warning it would only increase prices.

On the opposite side of the fence, the increase was expected to be a help for low income earners, but community organisations that dealt with Whanganui's most vulnerable say it was no silver bullet.

April 7

Whanganui locals across the ditch were excited to hear about a quarantine travel bubble opening for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic closed NZ's borders in March 2020.

The quarantine-free travel bubble was opened on April 19.

"I'm trying not to get my hopes up too much because it feels like every time we get close to opening the borders a new outbreak hits, but it's hard not to get excited now when it feels so close," former Whanganui resident Paige Mailman - living in Perth - said at the time.

House of Travel Whanganui owner Carla McKinnon said the bubble had been eagerly awaited in her industry.

April 15

Residents of a quiet Whanganui street were in a state of shock after a family cat was picked up and swung around by its tail before being thrown to the road.

Sixteen-year-old cat Lilly was concussed in the attack, which was caught on CCTV.

Both the police and SPCA confirmed they were investigating the incident.

The pair noticed the elderly cat sitting on the driveway outside a home and appeared to encourage it towards them.

A person then grabs hold of the cat's tail, swinging it around in the air before launching the animal.

The cat, jointly owned by a pair of neighbours, suffered concussion in the incident, as well as some cuts and bruises.

April 22

On April 22, Health Minister Andrew Little revealed plans to replace New Zealand's 20 District Health Boards with a single national health body responsible for the running of all hospitals.

The 20 district health boards which run services for individual areas around the country will be replaced by one new body. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new Māori Health Authority would also be established, which will have the power to commission health services and monitor Māori health as well as develop policy.

The announcement meant that the 20-year-old system, whereby the public elect DHB board members, would be scrapped.

April 24

Four vehicle wrecks were retrieved from the Whanganui River in a week-long operation near Koriniti.

The Police National Dive Squad used the operation as part of their specialist training. Photo / NZ Police

A number of agencies collaborated to lift the disintegrating and mangled chassis from the riverbed. They included New Zealand Police, Horizons Regional Council, Whanganui iwi, Whanganui District Council and Department of Conservation.

Whanganui Area Police, the Police National Dive Squad and a member of the Auckland Maritime Unit were part of the effort, providing underwater search-and-recovery expertise along with surface safety and support.

April 30

The single most important discovery at the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment site was made in April.

A 102-year-old time capsule was discovered by construction workers.

The capsule contents included personalised letters, photographs of clerk of works John Brodie's family, editions of the Wanganui Herald and Wanganui Chronicle, and more. Photo / Bevan Conley

The capsule was discovered on April 8 by construction worker Richard Awa, who was drilling long vertical holes for steel rods in the exterior of the original gallery as part of the earthquake strengthening for the building.

The glass vessel containing the time capsule was broken, but all the contents were in perfect condition.

The time capsule was stowed there by John Brodie, the clerk of works on the original construction project.

The capsule contents included personalised letters, photographs of his family, editions of the Wanganui Herald and Wanganui Chronicle, and more.

The find is the most significant discovery so far during the redevelopment project.