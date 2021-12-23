Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Year in review: May, a big month for stargazers, film buffs and a local author

4 minutes to read
The Waimarie celebrated carrying its 10,000th passenger for the season, 3500 more than the 2020 season. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Waimarie celebrated carrying its 10,000th passenger for the season, 3500 more than the 2020 season. Photo / Paul Brooks

Whanganui Chronicle

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

May 3

Paddlesteamer Waimarie carried its 10,000th passenger for the season,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.